HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 599,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

