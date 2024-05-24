HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

