HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.08 on Friday, reaching $646.75. 2,613,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,323. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $652.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.