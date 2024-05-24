HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

