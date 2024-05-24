HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.39 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

NOW stock traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.51. 1,341,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $747.20 and its 200 day moving average is $730.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $517.80 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

