HCR Wealth Advisors Has $60.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.41. 938,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $357.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

