HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,737 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.94. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

