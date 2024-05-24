HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,903 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

