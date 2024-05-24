HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,636 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

