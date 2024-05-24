HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.51 and a 200-day moving average of $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

