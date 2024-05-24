Head to Head Analysis: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -29.49% 7.74% 4.33% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 3.38 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -10.02 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.31, suggesting that its share price is 731% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

