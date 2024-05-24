Head to Head Review: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mullen Automotive and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, indicating that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 70.99 -$972.26 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $7.70 million 12.83 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.11

MSP Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

