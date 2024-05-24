Head to Head Survey: Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) vs. Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) and Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Informatica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nexi alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexi and Informatica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Informatica $1.60 billion 5.53 -$125.28 million ($0.02) -1,495.00

Analyst Recommendations

Nexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Informatica.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nexi and Informatica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Informatica 0 5 6 0 2.55

Informatica has a consensus price target of $35.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Informatica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Informatica is more favorable than Nexi.

Profitability

This table compares Nexi and Informatica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexi N/A N/A N/A Informatica 0.03% 5.31% 2.25%

Summary

Informatica beats Nexi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; payment tracking and the production of monthly statements, data analysis and price-setting support services, customer service, and dispute management, as well as communication and customer development services; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.