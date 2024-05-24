Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Trading Up 3.3%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 16,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.