H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $1.10 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PID. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 192,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,505. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

