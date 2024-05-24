H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $956,000 in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.49% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 439,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,705. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.