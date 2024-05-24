H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 3,183 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 262,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.