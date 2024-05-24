High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 34900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

