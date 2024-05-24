Highland Peak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 593,286 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 593,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 3.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.36. 2,022,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,420. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

