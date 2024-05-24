Highland Peak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Highland Peak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,093 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises approximately 8.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Perrigo worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.