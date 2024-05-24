Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $29.87 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,442 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 19.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $29,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 2,745.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 980,781 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Constellium Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 599,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

