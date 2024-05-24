Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 51,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,984 call options.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,836,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,582.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

