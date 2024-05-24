HNI Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HNI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. HNI has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HNI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

