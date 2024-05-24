Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in ASML by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $956.01. 383,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

