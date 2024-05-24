Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. 966,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

