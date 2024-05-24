Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $71,311,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,807. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

