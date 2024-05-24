Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 725,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

