Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $193,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,639. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

