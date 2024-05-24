Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InMode by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,470 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $962,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,160. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

