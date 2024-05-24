Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,529. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

