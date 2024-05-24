Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Jayud Global Logistics Limited has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

