Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 452,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
