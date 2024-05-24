Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

