Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Howard Hughes worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 394,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $5,708,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $22,160,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.