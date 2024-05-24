Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

