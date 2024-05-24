Hoylecohen LLC Buys 540 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. 748,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

