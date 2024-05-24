Hoylecohen LLC Buys 644 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $809.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.83. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

