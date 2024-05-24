Hoylecohen LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $157.71. 4,476,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.