Hoylecohen LLC Has $23.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

