Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $172.67 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

