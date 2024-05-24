Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $486.73. 2,551,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.63. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.