Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Boeing stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,485,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.