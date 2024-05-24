Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 12,839 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

