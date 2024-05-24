Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,996,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,803,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after buying an additional 369,182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.