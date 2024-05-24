Hoylecohen LLC Sells 11,248 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 950,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 9,561,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,691. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

