Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.57. 1,157,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

