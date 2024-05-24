Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. 13,799,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

