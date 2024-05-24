Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 652,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $880.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.