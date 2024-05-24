Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 6.4%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43. 1,436,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,574,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,191,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

