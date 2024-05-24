HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 2.8%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 537,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,511,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

